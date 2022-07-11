'Unbelievable' Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival makes return

The Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival welcomed hundreds of people to Summerleaze Park for an 'unbelievable' return of the popular event.

Organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough branch, the festival attracted more than 1,000 people at its new venue at the NMCC sports bar at Summerleaze on Friday and Saturday.

More than 60 beers and north of 20 ciders were available to sample, as well as a host of live music acts and food offerings.

This is the first time the Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival has taken place physically since 2019, when it popped up at Desborough College.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to coronavirus and the 2021 showcase was held virtually.

CAMRA branch chairman Allan Willoughby said that the response to the festival had been 'unbelievable', adding that by the end of the event the beer had run dry due to such popular demand for pints.

There was also more of an appetite this year for fruity ciders, he added, which sold out before the traditionally popular craft ales.

"It was unbelievably successful, we had 500 people on the first day and about 650 on the second," Allan said.

"Not only did we sell out of beer at just the right time but the sports bar themselves had record-breaking sales figures - there were queues outside and they were delighted as well."

Deputy Royal Borough mayor Councillor Gary Muir pulled the first pint of the day before bands including The Bottle Kids played to crowds on the Friday.

Allan said that the team were disappointed when plans for the 2020 event came to a 'grinding halt' due to COVID, and was glad that after a tough few years for hospitality, the festival was welcomed back with open arms.

"It was basically a ground-zero situation because we did not know whether people were going to come back, especially the older folk, but they did and I think it is just lovely to have a physical presence," he added.

"We were at the stage on the Friday evening where we were saying: 'shall we should order some more beer in?"

Allan said that plans are in motion to hold the event at the same location next year, which he said will be bigger and better now that he has tested the waters post-pandemic.

The festival also raised hundreds for Maidenhead-based children's hospice Alexander Devine.