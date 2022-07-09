Remember When: Peter Cook and Dudley Moore at Bray Studios

1977: Peter Cook and Dudley Moore held a photocall at Bray Studios to promote their new comedy thriller based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Appropriately enough, the Advertiser sent reporter Clive Baskerville – now a Royal Borough councillor – to cover the story.

1977: The Daleks made a special appearance at the St Joseph’s annual fete.

For a fee of 5p, children and parents could meet and speak to two of the tyrannical metal monsters from TV’s Doctor Who.

The fete raised about £2,000.

1982: More than 3,000 people visited Maidenhead Town Hall during the three days of the Our Town exhibition – put together by children from 27 schools.

The event marked the 400th anniversary of the town and was part of a schools project which encouraged pupils to look around them and find the stories behind Maidenhead’s names, places and institutions.

1987: Famous faces Tim Brooke-Taylor and Wendy Craig were at the Jolly Farmer pub in Cookham Dean, which relaunched as an independent.

Goodies star Brooke-Taylor was among the shareholders.

1987: Thousands of visitors made their way to Maidenhead’s outdoor pool as temperatures increased.

On the Saturday, 1,200 took the plunge, while the pool had 1,900 visitors on the Sunday as the mercury hit 80°F (26.7 °C).

1997: Children donned flat caps, bonnets and pinafores as they took part in the 90th anniversary celebrations at Alwyn School.

Pupils stepped back in time to the Edwardian era, viewing artefacts including flat irons, old stone hot water bottles, a mangle and a mincer.

They were also required to undergo strict Edwardian discipline, sitting all day with straight spines and holding their hands behind their backs.

1997: Youngsters tested out the new climbing equipment at Wessex Infants and Nursery School.

The climbing frame had taken three years to complete, at a cost of around £12,000.