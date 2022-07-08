The Craufurd Arms invites public to join monthly litter picks

Volunteers and committee members from The Craufurd Arms in Maidenhead are welcoming people to join in with their monthly litter picks.

Litter picks take place monthly around the Furze Platt area, alternating between weekdays and weekends.

The next litter pick will take place on Tuesday, with participants meeting at the pub at 10am.

High visibility tops and grabbers will be provided.

During last month’s litter pick, the team managed to fill three wheelie bins with litter collected from the roads around the pub in Gringer Hill, and one of the bins was used for recycled litter.

Richard Jones, the pub’s committee chairman, said: “As the Craufurd Arms is a community-owned pub, we want to do what we can to make the community that little bit nicer to live in.

“Our litter picks are our way of providing a free service to our local customers and everybody else who lives in the neighbourhood.

“We’ve been very pleased with the comments received from passers by about how we’re helping tidy up the Furze Platt area.”

To join in, email committee@craufurdarms.com and include your contact number and name.