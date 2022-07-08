Maidenhead zero-waste shop invites residents to join Plastic Free July challenge

A zero-waste shop in Maidenhead is inviting residents to take part in the Plastic Free July challenge and visit the shop with their first bottle to refill.

Filling Good gives shoppers the chance to refill their containers, including dry foods, cleaning products and toiletries at an affordable price.

The not-for-profit initiative is inviting people to take part in the Plastic Free July challenge which has been which has been set by the Plastic Free Foundation and encourages people to do their bit to help reduce plastic waste.

Owned by members of the community and run mostly by volunteers, Filling Good initially opened in the Nicholsons Centre prior to moving to 22 High Street in March last year.

To date the shop claims to have saved 85,253 pieces of packaging from being thrown away due to customers refilling at the shop and replacing single use with reusable items.

The team at the shop have also visited nine schools in the area to educate youngsters on the philosophy of zero-waste and the issue of plastic usage.

Sophie Ibison, one of the directors at Filling Good, said: “We meet everyday people coming to the shop who want to reduce their plastic consumption.

“We are so happy to see this mind shift and try to give as many tips as we can to help them on their journey to reducing their plastic consumption.”