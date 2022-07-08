IN PICTURES: Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay comes to the Royal Borough

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay took a tour down Maidenhead’s waterway on Wednesday morning ahead of this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Schoolchildren, passers-by, and councillors were all in attendance to watch the baton make the short trip from the York Road bridge to the platoon at Chapel Arches.

The Queen’s Baton – a relay in its 16th edition in the lead-up to the games – visited the Royal Borough as part of a 25-day tour of English regions.

Children sporting the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership kit welcomed the baton to St Ives Road at 9.20am, as a rendition of God Save the Queen was played as the baton came into view.

After that, the baton was carried on to Friends of Maidenhead Waterways’ recently acquired launch Barrian, a 100-year-old wooden vessel, before making the journey down the stream.

As the baton made its way to a wakeboarding session in Taplow, hundreds of residents of all ages celebrated in the amphitheatre, with demonstrations of tag rugby and hula-hooping by a select group of youngsters.

After a trip through Taplow, the baton made its way to Thames Valley Athletics Centre to join Windsor Girls’ sports day.

Then, it proceeded through the private grounds of Eton College before a hand-to-hand relay down Eton High Street, over Eton Bridge and along the promenade on Barry Avenue, Windsor.

The baton reached Alexandra Gardens just before 11am, where hundreds gathered to celebrate with music, sporting activities and engagement with batonbearers.

Richard Davenport, chair of Friends of Maidenhead Waterways, said: “We were proud and delighted to carry the Queen’s Baton along part of the restored town centre waterway.

“There was a huge cheer as Barrian passed the amphitheatre.”

Emma Fitzgerald, of the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, said: “The School Sport Partnership wanted to make sure local children could be a part of this amazing build up to the Commonwealth Games in the Queens Baton Relay.

“It was a privilege to be able to share this moment in history with more than 250 local children, plus our fabulous team of Mini Baton Bearers.”