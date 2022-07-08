Public notices: Plans for new construction at Thames Hotel

In the public notices this week, the Thames Hotel is looking to add a new outbuilding to its premises on Ray Mead Road. There are also several road closures set for Maidenhead.

Planning

Thames Hotel in Ray Mead Road is looking to build a new

outbuilding on its site.

The site area is 38sqm and the total new internal floor-space of the one-storey block is planned to be just over 25sqm.

It is planned as a new brick store, visible from public land, on the site that is currently used as the hotel's car park.

However, the development is not set to change the number of existing car park spaces (30).

Traffic

The Royal Borough is looking to close Startins Lane, Cookham from its junction with Dean Lane northward for 130 metres. This will be from 9am to 3.30om on July 27.

It is also looking to close Cannon Lane from its junction with Smithfield Road to its junction with Breadcroft Lane. This would be from 8am on July 25 until 5pm on July 29.

Brook Lane in Waltham St Lawrence is also set to close, from 9am to 3.30pm on July 25.

Another closure is set for Malders Lane, from its junction with Cannon Court Road to its junction with Switchback Road North. This would be from 9am to 6pm on July 22.

A temporary driving prohibition is also set for Stafferton Way from its junction with Howarth Road westward for 90m – and along that part of Stafferton Link Road from its junction with Howarth Road, eastward for 90m.

The same order looks to prohibit driving for the part of Howarth Road from its junction with Stafferton Way, northward for 20m.

These would be from 9pm on July 21 to 5.30am on July 22.

Another closure is set for Bisham, on Dungrovehill Lane, from 9am to 4pm on July 11 to July 25.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.