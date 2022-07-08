Scores of Ukrainians attend RBWM group's first English lessons

More than 60 people attended the inaugural sessions of English classes for Ukrainians provided by a Royal Borough charitable group.

The classes were organised by Open Arms, a collection of individuals, charities and organisations from Maidenhead which provides support for Ukrainians and their hosts.

It was set up will the help of Maidenhead Synagogue Rabbi Jonathan Romain, who has been a key player in helping Ukrainians settle in the Borough.

The classes are being held both in the morning and evening every Monday from now onwards, led by professional teachers, and catering for both adults and children.

The first was on Monday (July 3), one of six initial classes, including one for children. The lessons are every Monday at 11am and 6pm.

Those attending ranged those with only halting English to those who speak well but need practice learning new vocabulary.

It was also a chance for them to meet with fellow Ukrainians, swop stories and exchange news.

“There’s such camaraderie, it was a heart-warming experience,” said Rabbi Romain. “They come from the same traumatised backgrounds and have the same questions, worries about parents who have stayed in Ukraine.

Many had harrowing tales, such as Maria who arrived in the country from Kremenchuk just days before its shopping centre was hit by a Russian missile.

On the news, she saw stores where she had shopped weekly turned into a mass of tangled ruins.

She, and others, wished to keep their full names hidden, for fear of ongoing danger to their families still in Ukraine

Many of the settlers are highly qualified in certain fields but are taking on whatever other types of work are available.

There is a dentist now working in a nursery and a lawyer serving at a local restaurant.

However, it emerged that they didn’t mind their inability to work in their chosen career for the time-being, as they were only too grateful to be in a place of safety.

As Maria put it: “Four weeks ago I was praying to stay alive. Now I feel I’m in heaven but on earth.”

Most of the adults were women, who carried with them the worry of husbands still being In Ukraine and helping to resist the Russian invasion.

As Dasha said, echoed by several others: “Concentrating on English has a side-advantage – it takes my mind off what’s happening back home for an hour.”

Rabbi Romain said the first sessions went ‘phenomenally well, way beyond what we expected.’

“They want to learn, the want to integrate. They don’t know how long they’ll be here – they don’t want to sit back and live off their hosts.

“They want to work and learning English is the gateway to that.”

Extra teachers are now on hand because it is expected that interest numbers will increase quickly.

Newcomers are welcome to the lessons and should register for the classes via the website, which is in English and Ukrainian, at www.openarms.charity