Stagecoach Maidenhead boost youngsters' confidence with school workshops

A performing arts school in Maidenhead is helping to boost the confidence of youngsters by a project providing free workshops in schools.

As the country started emerging from COVID-19, members of Stagecoach Maidenhead noticed that youngsters’ confidence had taken a dip, and more children from the area were attending their classes in a bid regain it.

After noticing how the classes had boosted their students’ confidence, principal Fay Austin and teacher Amelia Wall decided that all youngsters in Maidenhead needed this, and as a result the Stagecoach School Project was created.

As part of the project Fay and Amelia are working with more than 15 schools, delivering free confidence boosting and creative workshops.

The workshops are open to all year groups in primary schools in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas and there are hopes to expand to secondary schools in the future.

The first workshop took place at the end of last month at Wessex Primary School.

The school said in a statement: “It was a great session. A lot of our students felt awkward and shy at first but by the end it was fantastic to see them taking part and having fun and getting involved.”

Fay said: “The Stagecoach School Project was created as an answer to the number of young people who have joined Stagecoach after COVID to help with their self-confidence.

“Over the past two years we have had so many children through our doors who have experienced unmeasurable pain – losing mothers, fathers, and siblings and, in effect, losing themselves to mental health.

“We needed an answer to helping children through what has been a very difficult few years.

“We believe that working alongside schools to create fun and enjoyable workshops can provide children with a strong foundation for building back up their self-belief and that all children should experience that regardless of their situation.

“We are offering this for free to try and really get involved in the community.

“We are loving every minute.”

For schools wanting to take part in the Stagecoach School project, email: maidenhead@stagecoach.co.uk