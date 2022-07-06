Maidenhead Mosque expecting thousands for Eid al-Adha celebrations

Maidenhead Mosque is expecting to welcome up to 2,000 people this weekend at cele-brations for Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two most significant dates in the Islamic calendar, marking the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage, the fifth Pillar of Islam, and the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim.

The occasion can be celebrated for up to four days.

This is the first year the whole community at Maidenhead Mosque has been able to fully celebrate Eid al-Adha since the pandemic. Previously it was a smaller scale celebration with safety measures in place.

Discussing the celebration, Zia Mahiudin, a trustee of the mosque, said: “Eid al-Adha encompasses Qurbani where all Muslims sacrifice an animal and distribute it to the poor and needy around the world.

“This is a time for worshippers to give more in charity and volunteer to help more in the community.”

Maidenhead Mosque, in Holmanleaze, will be celebrating Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

The celebration will see two Eid prayers, officially known as Salat al-Eid, take place at the mosque from 9am, using both the inside and outside space. Chocolates, sweets, teas, and other refreshments will also be distributed by the mosque for people to enjoy.

Zia explained that Eid al-Adha is a time when people wear new clothes, exchange gifts, pray at the mosque, visit friends and family, have special meals together and visit their family graves.

Discussing how it feels to be able to celebrate fully this year, Zia said: “[It’s a] massive relief and joy.

“The community is central to our celebrations but we also at the same time remember our loved ones who are no longer here to celebrate with us.”

Touching on his hopes for the upcoming celebration, he said: “It is an opportunity for primarily for prayer, a time for forgiveness and celebration, a time of hope and unity through the remembrance of the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim.”

On Saturday, an Eid in the Park celebration, organised by the Al-Tawheed Islamic Education Centre, based in Cookham Road, Maidenhead, will also be taking place at Braywick Park, with gates opening at 8am.

The day will include Eid prayer, as well as free breakfast, refreshments, ice cream, a bouncy castle and slides.