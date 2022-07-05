Maidenhead women's group welcome colleagues from twin town

A women’s group held its first in-person meeting with a sister group from one of Maidenhead’s twin towns since before the pandemic last month.

Maidenhead Women’s Group for European Friendship (MWGEF), which aims to foster friendship between its members from the Maidenhead area, met with women from Bad Godesberg in Germany.

MWGEF was formed in in 1965 by Grete Winton – wife of Sir Nicholas – in response to similar groups being set up in Maidenhead’s twin towns of Bad Godesberg and Saint-Cloud, France.

Ten visitors from Bade Godesberg visited from June 20 to 24, staying in the homes of MWGEF members throughout the week.

On Tuesday, June 21, the German guests gave a presentation on the River Rhine, before a visit to the Mayor’s parlour with Cllr Christine Bateson.

The following day, the group conducted a trip to Cookham and the Stanley Spencer Gallery, before a day trip to Windsor with a visit to the castle, a boat trip on the Thames and a farewell dinner at the Bull at Bisham.

See www.maidenheadeuropeanfriendshipgroup.co.uk for more information.