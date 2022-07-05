Girls get a taste of cricket in Berkshire School Games competition

Courthouse Junior School emerged victorious in a Dynamos Cricket tournament for girls at Pinkneys Green Cricket Club on Thursday (June 30).

A total of 80 girls from six different schools in Maidenhead took part in this Berkshire School Games qualifying round of the new Dynamos Cricket format.

The competition, for girls aged between nine and 11 years old, was organised by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership with the Berkshire Cricket Foundation.

Dynamos Cricket has been launched by the English Cricket Board (ECB) to encourage boys and girls to have fun and fall in love with cricket.

It covers all the skills required to play cricket – batting, bowling and fielding – along with a fast paced and exciting game of countdown cricket, a new format that mirrors the successful The Hundred launched last year.

Winners Courthouse and runners-up Furze Platt Junior School will now be invited to go onto represent Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership at the Berkshire School Games Badged Finals at Wokingham Cricket Club on Thursday, July 14.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager from the School Sport Partnership said: “I love the girls only competitions; there is always a really nice vibe, and it’s great to see so many girls taking part and being so enthusiastic – they just wanted to play, even in the breaks between games.

“I hope many will go on to try cricket either in lessons or clubs at school, or join one of our many local cricket clubs.

“I am really grateful we had such brilliant role models with our all-female coaching team and young volunteers today too.”