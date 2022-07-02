Remember When: Rail strikes caused widespread disruption

1982: Two-day train stoppages caused difficulty for Maidenhead’s rail users as they battled to overcome the National Union of Railwaymen’s all-out strike (see main picture).

Train stoppages caused commuters to look for alternative routes to get to work, as well as causing heavy traffic on roads, and resulting in services only operating at 20 per cent capacity.

More strikes were promised for the following week.

1982: Stars joined together at a theatrical garden party at Cliveden, which was the focal point of the National Trust’s Festival 1982.

At the height of the day nearly 6,000 people were there, with proceeds going to good causes.

The main stars included Morecambe and Wise, Frank Muir, Faith Brown and Maureen Lipman, among many others.

1992: Cookham’s 1992 Village Fair, staged at The Moor, proved to be the most profitable and most popular in its history.

The fair generated a collective total far exceeding the £1,000 mark and went to charities and the 1st Cookham Scout Group, which had organised the event.

1992: Hundreds attended Taplow Paper Mill’s annual charity raft races – which raised £724 for the gastro-intestinal appeal at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

People enjoyed the sun and the fun-filled day of watery antics, including a fancy-dress competition, raft races and a tug of war.

1997: The Bourne End Donkey Derby took centre stage and went ‘very well’, despite the poor weather.

The event was staged by the 1st Bourne End Scout Group and raised money for their Scout Hall.

As well as donkey races, there was a mobile disco – which generated good support locally.

1997: Burnham lifted the historic Julian Cup for the first time by overcoming holders Boyne Hill – the dominant side in the cricket competition over the previous four years.

The victory was helped by an impressive all-round display from Naveed Bashir, a new recruit from Datchet.