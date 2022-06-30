Maidenhead indoor karting venue first in UK to offer free sessions to children and adults with visual impairments

An indoor karting venue in Maidenhead has become the first in the UK to offer free sessions to children and adults with visual impairments.

Working with charities Absolutely Together and Berkshire Vision, Absolutely Karting in Maidenhead is hosting five events across the summer, providing a ‘unique experience’ for those in the area with sight loss.

Participants will take to the track in one of Absolutely Karting’s specifically modified twin-seat karts where they are able to control the steering with the help of one of the venue’s instructors.

Family members are also able to join them for a race in standard karts.

Two events for adults have already been hosted by Absolutely Karting.

Three more free karting events are set to take place on Tuesday, August 9, Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 30 for children with visual impairments.

Absolutely Together is part of the Absolutely Leisure Group, a charity which works with families with children and young adults with additional needs, providing free access to leisure activities that families can participate in together.

Berkshire Vision aids children and adults who are visually impaired in developing confidence and living independent lives safely.

Matt Schofield, venue manager at Absolutely Karting Maidenhead, said: “From the work we continue to do with Absolutely Together, we know how difficult it can be for families who have members with additional needs to access leisure activities, so we’re delighted to be hosting these events and welcoming families who are supported by Berkshire Vision to the track.”

Families who want to participate in one of the free karting sessions can do so by calling Berkshire Vision’s children, young people and family officer Carol on 0118 987 2803.