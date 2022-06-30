Take a look inside new Maidenhead micropub

The owners of Maidenhead's newest micropub A Hoppy Place have praised a 'really positive' opening week of trade as they threw open their doors last week.

A Hoppy Place opened to eager customers at Countryside’s Watermark development last Friday.

The venue – owned by Dave and Naomi Hayward – is on the ground floor of Trinity Place, in Park Street, and adds to the business' existing venue in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, which opened in 2019.

Craft beer lovers are able to choose from hundreds of different drops as well as a selection of wine, cider and soft drinks, with a total of 60 inside seats and 30 outside.

Dave told the Advertiser that it had been a successful first week of trading, with supporters flocking to the pub to try its unique range of drinks.

"It has been a really positive weekend, we have done very well and are happy with how people have taken to us," he said.

"You never know exactly how many people are going to come and how it's going to go but there was a lot of love."

Dave added that more than 100 people turned out for the launch day on Friday, adding last week that he wanted A Hoppy Place to bring 'something different' to Maidenhead.

The venue was named pub of the year by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in 2022.

Visit www.ahoppyplace.co.uk for more information, and flick through our gallery above to see how the pub looks inside.