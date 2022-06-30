Thousands expected at Kidwells Park for Maidenhead Festival

Preparations are in full swing for the return of the Maidenhead Festival next month, with organisers expecting thousands of people for a family-friendly day of live music and entertainment.

The free event will be taking place across the weekend of Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in Kidwells Park.

Top tribute acts will headline the weekend including Tina Turner and Little Mix tribute bands on the Saturday.

On Sunday festival goers can rock along to Elton John, Michael Buble and Ed Sheeran hits.

Expect to dance to Elton’s hits including Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing and Ed’s Bad Habits and Shape of You on what is planned to be a fun-filled catalogue of entertainment.

This is the first time the festival has been held in person for three years and chairman of the Maidenhead Festival committee, Lisa Hunter, said there is nothing quite like watching live music with others.

“It is all coming together really well, we are really excited to bring the festival back after two years online, and we can’t wait to see Kidwells Park thriving,” she said.

“I just do not think you can beat standing listening to live music and feeding off the atmosphere in the park.

“There is definitely an appetite for live events again and if previous years are anything to go by I am thinking we will get between 10 and 15 thousand people across the weekend.”

Among the other entertainment planned is a fireworks display on Saturday night, while there will also be a makeshift beach in the park.

A series of performers will also take to the stage, while food and drink stalls from local vendors will pop up at the festival for hungry revellers.

“I can’t wait for this year’s festival, there is now less than a month to go,” Lisa added.

“We can’t wait to welcome not only you, our faithful supporters, but all our performers, stall holders and businesses that are supporting us. To say we are excited is an understatement – rock on July.”

The festival’s sponsors include The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Prince Philip Trust Fund, Shanly Foundation, Craufurd Hale Group, Abbvie, The National Lottery, Suzy Kirkwood Estates, and Maidenhead Lions.

Stay up to date with the festival via mheadfestival.weebly.com