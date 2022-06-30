Organisers of Littlewick Show 'devastated' as event cancelled again

The organising committee of the Littlewick Show say they are ‘devastated’ to cancel this year’s event as members recover from illness.

The show traditionally takes place every August Bank Holiday Monday and has previously been held in Knowl Hill, where thousands enjoyed attractions including horse and dog shows, horticulture competitions and classic car displays

The event didn’t go ahead last year after organisers struggled to find a suitable venue for the show.

However this year, Geoffrey Copas, whose family own Marsh Meadow in Cookham, gave permission for the Littlewick Show to be held in the village.

Mr Copas had offered up his 45-acre grass meadow but due to ill health of some of the organising committee, the show has been cancelled for 2022.

“I am pretty devastated about it but quite relieved because I do not think I would have been able to do it,” said general secretary Valerie Bosley, who has been in post for 54 years but is recovering from a broken wrist and a spell in hospital with COVID.

“We felt that we cannot produce the event to our usual standard, with so many key members still out of action.

“Copas Farms have offered us the use of Cookham Marsh Meadow and we hope the offer will still be available for next year.

“As it is, to attempt to organise the show on a different site and earlier date, it was felt to be not possible.”