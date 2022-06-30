Maidenhead councillor turns goalkeeper to open sports space

A councillor channeled his inner Gordon Banks as he opened a new games area at a primary school this week.

Larchfield Primary and Nursery School, in Bargeman Road, invited Councillor Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) to the unveiling of the sports space on Tuesday.

The building process took four years, with the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation providing funds towards the project.

Cllr Clark cut the ribbon on the new facility and was on hand to become makeshift goalkeeper on the new 3G pitch, although his spot on the England plane for the upcoming World Cup is not guaranteed.

“Getting to this point has been a bit of a journey due to planning permission, archaeological digs and COVID but I am very proud to say that our children will have a fantastic facility that they will be able to use all year round,” said head teacher Jacqui Kearney.

“Over the last five years we have worked hard on building a modern learning environment for our children both in and outdoors.

“Their physical well-being has been a focus where we have opportunities for our children to now use balance bikes in Reception, we have developed our learning garden and being an active part in the Ascot Windsor and Maidenhead School Partnership has been crucial.”

Ms Kearnay added Larchfield will take part in the Maidenhead Schools Commonwealth Games Baton relay on Monday, July 11.