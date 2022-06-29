Musician's gig to honour mum's remarkable cancer fundraising

A musician is hoping to carry on the legacy of his mother by hosting a charity gig for Ovarian Cancer Action.

Inspirational mum-of-two Shelley Hand worked tirelessly to support the charity after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She passed away in October 2014 following a three-and-a-half year battle with the disease but left behind a remarkable legacy having raised thousands of pounds to help others fight cancer.

Her son, Tom Hand, has followed in her footsteps and was named the charity’s young fundraiser of the year in 2020 after organising online events during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 19-year-old is now hosting a charity gig at Norden Farm on Friday where his band, Small Town Heroes, will take to the stage.

Tom, from Beverley Gardens, said: “I was only 12 when mum passed away and all her charity event organisation was done when I was quite young and too young to understand what was going on.

“At the time I thought it was just for fun but over time I’ve realised how much of an impact its actually made and I want to follow on with that.”

Tom’s childhood was filled with the songs of bands such as Stereophonics and McFly who his mum Shelley adored.

The songwriter said his band creates a similar sound to the four-piece pop group and he hopes Shelley will have approved.

Cover band Bad Neighbours will also be performing a selection of tracks from the ’Phonics and the Foo Fighters.

The 19-year-old said he hopes the event will help raise awareness of Ovarian Cancer Action’s work.

He also paid tribute to the support of his dad, Darren, who he described as a ‘rock’ in helping organise the charity fundraiser.

Those wishing to attend the event on Friday can book tickets in advance by visiting the Norden Farm website.

Doors open at 6.30pm.