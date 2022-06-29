Family and friends pay tribute to 'warm-hearted' Craft Coop figure

The Maidenhead community saw an outpouring of grief following the news that Deborah Jones - one of the directors of Craft Coop - passed away aged 60.

Craft Coop is a social enterprise that supports small and independent local craft businesses. Deborah was co-directing with Teresa Mills.

Both co-directors are both celebrated as two of a small handful of Maidenhead’s ‘inspirational business women’ at Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

All this and Deborah personality made her much appreciated by those who both worked with her and popped into the Craft Coop stores.

Her death was announced to the public by Teresa on Thursday on the Craft Coop Facebook page, with hundreds of messages of condolence soon after flooding in.

Several sellers with Craft Coop celebrated Deborah's encouragement of them as artists. A good 150 craftspeople have stuck with Craft Coop for its supportive ethos.

Originally from Illinois, USA, Deborah was ‘a seasoned world traveller’ who visited ‘countless countries’, according to her brother Doug Kenshol.

Prior to Craft Coop, she helped Maidenhead families by teaching English as a second language to immigrant parents.

Deborah passed away at Thames Hospice after a short battle with cancer, leaving behind her husband Robert and two children,

Alexander and Rachel.

Co-director Teresa said Deborah would be remembered for her smile, warmth, intelligence and sense of humour.

“She was a people person – she loved people and people loved her,” said Teresa.

Deborah will be ‘very hard to replace’ because of all the passion she brought to Craft Coop, striving to build more of a community than just a gift shop.

The pair were involved in many activities bringing crafts to the community, including a crafts class at Larchfield House, the dementia specialist care home in Maidenhead.

“We will carry on with the Craft Coop story but it’s going to be difficult because she put so much of herself in it,” Teresa said.

“Artists would come into the shop very nervous to show us their work and she gave them confidence. I think giving that positive encouragement was what she loved best about Craft Coop.”

Deborah also helped organise Maidenhead Town Show each year.

“She was very passionate about the Town Show – she worked hard to bring the tradition of the village to the town,” said Teresa.

She added: “It was quite remarkable how she dealt with her illness – she was so stoical, she just got on with things as usual. The glass was always half-full.

“It was a shock and incredibly sad when she died, we knew she was ill but we thought she’d be around longer.

“Everyone is humbled by the response, the out-pouring. She was quite a modest person – she would be taken-aback.”

Memorial service arrangements for Deborah are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Find their homepage at: ovarian.org