National census: What's changed in Windsor and Maidenhead?

The first results from the 2021 census in England and Wales were released this week – breaking down changes to population size and demographics for each local authority.

The census takes place across the UK every 10 years and provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in the country.

Its results are used as a calculation of economic growth and unemployment; and helps to plan key services such as education and healthcare.

The 2021 census found the Royal Borough’s population size has increased by about six per cent (about 9,000 people), from around 144,600 in 2011 to 153,500 in 2021.

The increase is a shade lower than the average for England overall.

As for population density, the Royal Borough is hovering around the midway point for local authorities in the South East – 31st out of 64.

The population has also aged slightly, with an increase of around 18 per cent in people over 65, while the number of 25-29-year-olds has declined by 10 per cent.

The number of children under four has also dropped by 15 per cent. However, there has also been a slight increase in children under 15 years old – about three per cent.