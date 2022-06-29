Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival just around the corner

The Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival is set for a comeback this July – spanning across two summer days and evenings.

The Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is organising the ninth instalment of this event after two years unable to set up an in-person event.

The last time the event was in a physical location was in 2019, at Desborough College.

The 2020 festival was lined up for the rugby club in Braywick Road but that ‘all came to a grinding halt’ due to COVID.

As for the 2021 showcase, it was there in spirit if not in body – held virtually, in line with restrictions at the time.

Despite the differing format, the event was ‘pretty successful’, said the organisers.

Nonetheless, CAMRA branch chairman Allan Willoughby said they are ‘excited’ to be back in the flesh, at a new venue in a ‘superb location’.

The event is at NMCC Sports Bar set in the newly named Summerleaze Park (formerly North Maidenhead CC).

It has driving access off Summerleaze Road or walking access via Alderbury Road. It is a 10-minute walk from Furze Platt Train station.

The venue has ‘lovely views across the sports ground, North Town moor and Summerleaze lake.’

Around 50 cask ales and 10 craft keg beers will be joined by ciders and perries, wines, soft drinks, and local food.

There will be live music across Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, as well as other entertainment.

Chris Brown, the Borough’s Town Crier, will open the festival with his humorous proclamation and Councillor Gary Muir, Deputy Mayor, will pull the first pint.

The event is expected to attract about 1,000 people. Dogs and children are welcome.

This year’s festival will be running across Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 9 at Summerleaze Park from 12pm-11pm each day.

Admission is £5, with tickets bought in advance priced at £4.

There will also be a free pint for CAMRA members, as well as a beer and cheese tasting seminar.

Visit the advance ticketing link at: ahoppyplace.co.uk/mbcf22