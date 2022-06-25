SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police appeal for missing man last seen in Maidenhead

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in finding a man who has been reported missing in Maidenhead.

    Mark Ashworth, 37, was last seen at approximately 11.30am this morning in the town.

    He is a white male, standing at around 5ft9ins tall with a slim build.

    Mark has brown hair and a bushy brown beard and does not wear glasses.

    He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up top with blue jeans and brown shoes and was in a Honda Civic, which has the partial registration RF15.

    Inspector Sarah Roxburgh, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are concerned for Mark’s welfare and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts or who sees him to please contact Thames Valley Police on 999, quoting incident reference 951 (25/6).

    “Mark, if you see this appeal, you are in no trouble, but we are very concerned for you, so please get in touch with police.”

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved