Police appeal for missing man last seen in Maidenhead

05:09PM, Saturday 25 June 2022
Mark Ashworth
Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in finding a man who has been reported missing in Maidenhead.
Mark Ashworth, 37, was last seen at approximately 11.30am this morning in the town.
He is a white male, standing at around 5ft9ins tall with a slim build.
Mark has brown hair and a bushy brown beard and does not wear glasses.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up top with blue jeans and brown shoes and was in a Honda Civic, which has the partial registration RF15.
Inspector Sarah Roxburgh, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are concerned for Mark’s welfare and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts or who sees him to please contact Thames Valley Police on 999, quoting incident reference 951 (25/6).
“Mark, if you see this appeal, you are in no trouble, but we are very concerned for you, so please get in touch with police.”
