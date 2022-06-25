Police appeal for missing man last seen in Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in finding a man who has been reported missing in Maidenhead.

Mark Ashworth, 37, was last seen at approximately 11.30am this morning in the town.

He is a white male, standing at around 5ft9ins tall with a slim build.

Mark has brown hair and a bushy brown beard and does not wear glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up top with blue jeans and brown shoes and was in a Honda Civic, which has the partial registration RF15.

Inspector Sarah Roxburgh, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are concerned for Mark’s welfare and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts or who sees him to please contact Thames Valley Police on 999, quoting incident reference 951 (25/6).

“Mark, if you see this appeal, you are in no trouble, but we are very concerned for you, so please get in touch with police.”