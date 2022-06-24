Craufurd Arms celebrates fifth anniversary with series of events

A community-owned pub in Maidenhead has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a series of events earlier this month.

The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill is the only community-owned pub in the town and was saved from closure by regulars who stepped in and raised enough money to buy it.

To mark the anniversary, in the first week of June, the pub and garden was freshened up, while a series of events took place.

Thirteen teams packed out the pub on Thursday, June 2 for a Jubilee Quiz Night.

The walls were decked with the list of investors, as well as photos and press cutting montages on Saturday, June 4, telling the story of how it was saved for the community.

Pubgoers have also been enjoying a barbecue each Sunday since Sunday, June 5.

David Osborne, Craufurd Arms committee member, said: “The Craufurd Arms is a major asset to the local community. We have many more activities planned for the rest of the summer and beyond.”

For more information about events, visit: www.craufurdarms.com