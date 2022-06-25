English lessons to launch for Ukrainians in Maidenhead

A charity set up in the town to help Ukrainian refugees and their hosts settle has praised the ‘overwhelming’ response to the crisis as it launches new English lessons for guests.

Open Arms has been set up with the help of Maidenhead Synagogue rabbi Jonathan Romain to assist the relief effort, with hundreds of refugees living in the borough.

A dedicated website has been set up for hosts and guests, including sections on available council assistance and jobs.

To further its support, Open Arms is now helping to facilitate English lessons for Ukrainians in Maidenhead, details of which can be found online.

“The kindness and compassion is overwhelming,” said Jonathan.

“This will go down in future history books as a remarkable moment of the British people rising to the challenge of helping Putin’s victims.

“We have been given a grant by the Royal Borough to help with this work, while a national High Street retailer has given us a substantial sum to address one of the most urgent needs – English lessons.

“Speaking English is the gateway to the refugees becoming independent and being able to get a job.

“There are some classes already, but more are needed. They will be at beginners and intermediate level, both for children and adults.

“They will be held on Monday mornings and evenings, starting in July.”

Visit www.openarms.charity to enquire.