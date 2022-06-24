Maidenhead teen wins Royal Ascot fashion design competition

A Maidenhead schoolchild has won a Royal Ascot design competition – resulting in it being made by professionals for her to wear at for Royal Ascot this year.

Young designers aged 15 or higher who are local students were challenged to design an outfit to worn in the Queen Anne Enclosure at Royal Ascot 2022.

The winning designer would have their outfit manufactured by one of Ascot’s official design and millinery partners for them to don themselves at the big event.

Designs were judged by Sarah Kate Byrne, ITV Racing Stylist.

Holly Harrand, 15, from Riverside, attends The Marist School in Ascot.

She designed a ‘stunning trouser suit’ brought into reality by Ellie Lines, a British luxury designer who manufactures in England.

Holly designed a pink top with red piping, red platform shoes with light pink soles and strap, and a red cotton suit with light pink buttons and exaggerated shoulders.

She also designed a large boater hat with a light pink ribbon, which was created by Jess Collett, who has been a ‘couture milliner for the fashion elite’ for the past 25 years.

Having won the competition, Holly and family got tickets for Ladies’ Day last Thursday, where she got to wear her own unique design in all its glory.

Father David Harrand said: “She was over the moon and we’re very proud.”