Vote for your Advertiser Top Pet 2022

The wait is over – it is time to choose your Top Pet 2022.

Our pets provide love and companionship through good times and bad.

They offer us comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so we want to celebrate them together.

Readers have sent in dozens of pictures of feisty felines and perfect pooches for the annual competition, along with the occasional gecko, guinea pig, hamster or tortoise.

Now it is time to pick your favourite.

Scroll through the entrants using the slideshow above and pick your favourite using the poll below. Unfortunately we are unable to accept postal votes.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8"x 10" photograph of choice from the shoot.

Readers will have until Friday, July 15 to submit their votes. The winning pet will be announced in the Maidenhead Advertiser at a later date.