Council to vote on whether to establish new 'Maidenhead Town Team'

Councillors will vote on whether to replace the Maidenhead Town Partnership with a new group that is more ‘inclusive’ of the town at a meeting tonight (Thursday).

The Partnership was established more than 25 years ago to bring together the council and businesses to oversee management of the town centre and help drive footfall.

Its role includes helping to deliver events for the town centre and offers a point of contact for businesses in the town.

An example of its work is the formation of Make Maidenhead, which looks after the marketing in the town and promotes events.

At a cabinet meeting this evening, members will vote on whether to replace the Partnership with a Maidenhead Town Team.

The council has promised existing members of the Partnership that they will be invited to become a part of the new set-up and that a full consultation on the plans will launch in July.

It added that the new team will include a varied community representation that is reflective of Maidenhead’s demographic, such as younger people and other cultures.

“There will be an opportunity to have a discussion with those existing partners in the consultation,” said Steph James, service lead for economic growth at the council.

“The proposals are that the existing membership are still very much involved.

“There is a huge opportunity to make this a really strong group that is delivering for the good of the town, rather than lots of groups fighting for resources.”

The meeting can be watched live on the borough’s YouTube channel from 7pm.

See our website on Friday and next week's paper for a full report on the cabinet meeting.