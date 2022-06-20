Maidenhead and Slough firefighters attend crash on M4

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough attended the scene of a crash on the M4 this afternoon.

The incident involving a car and an HGV lorry took place between 3.30 and 4pm from Junction 8/9 in Maidenhead to Junction 10 for Winnersh.

The motorway was closed for about 20 to 30 minutes to clear the ‘sheer amount of debris on the road’ to make it safe again for other vehicles.

Thames Valley Police and the ambulance service were also at the scene.

Slough Fire Station said firefighters did not have to extricate anyone from their vehicle.