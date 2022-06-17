Sessions launched to help children take care in the water

Top tips will be dished out at a special assembly for primary school children on how to keep safe in the water during the summer holidays.

Leisure Focus, operators of Braywick Leisure Centre, has teamed up with the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) to host the free event on Tuesday.

Youngsters will be educated on how to enjoy themselves safely while in swimming pools, at the seaside or near rivers.

Jonny Walker, marketing and events manager at Leisure Focus, said: “Hopefully we can get the message across early and as the children grow and develop they’ll have these tips in the back of their mind.

“We’ll be talking about water safety when you’re going on holiday and using swimming pools.

“The sea as well, the currents and the different types of flags they have on the beaches.

“We want youngsters to know what to do in an emergency if their friend happens to be the one who is caught in a bad situation and who to call.”

Tuesday’s water safety awareness event will also feature some interactive talks, games and a question and answer session.

It will take place in the Baylis Theatre, in Braywick Leisure Centre, from 4.15pm until 5pm.

Leisure Focus is also planning on delivering assemblies to schools across the borough.

Visit www.leisurefocus.org.uk to book tickets for Tuesday’s event.