Recognition for £340,000 Alexander Devine fundraisers

Individual special recognition awards were handed out to a group of volunteers who have raised almost £340,000 for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The group received their awards from CEO and co-founder Fiona Devine along with volunteer development manager Debbie Tonkinson for their contribution to the hospice over the past 14 years.

In total, the Maidenhead Fundraising group has raised £339,393 for Alexander Devine, including more than £100,000 from pop-up toy shops.

Furthermore, the Devine Buskers have entertained local crowds, raising £27,455 in the process.

Fiona and Debbie presented awards to Helen and Richard Johnson, who coordinate and organise the team of volunteers.

“I met Helen and Richard at our first ever volunteering event in a church hall in Windsor, 15 years ago,” said Fiona.

“They were already experienced fundraisers within the hospice sector and when they offered their support, it felt like all my Christmas’ had come at once.

“They have gone on to be instrumental in our development and success.

“Helen, over many years, has organised a whole calendar’s worth of community fundraising events, which certainly helped to establish us in our local community and to make new connections and relationships. She sits as a trustee on our board and always brings a balanced and considered approach to the discussions.

“Helen heads up the Maidenhead fundraising group and does so with such diligence.

“Richard has helped over the years with many different projects and is what I would term as an all-rounder.

“His talents are endless from helping with telecommunications, building and handyman tasks, fundraising, gardening club and busking – not to mention his towing skills with the Alexander Devine trailer.

“On behalf of everyone at Alexander Devine, I wanted to thank them both for being such stalwarts and their years of service to the charity.

“I also want to extend this thanks to every single member of the Maidenhead Fundraising Group – Di, Rose, Bob, Pauline, John, Margaret, Brian, Martin, Silvia, Jan, Lesley, Ann, Jenny and her late husband Alan. What an incredible team you are and how lucky we are to have your support.”