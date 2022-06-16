Magpies in the Community launch sustainability project

06:30PM, Thursday 16 June 2022
A new six-week social action project focused on climate change and sustainability was launched at Wessex Primary School by Magpies in the Community on Wednesday, June 8.
The council’s lead member for climate action and sustainability Donna Stimson and new Climate Partnership executive chairman Barnaby Briggs were present to launch the project.
Eight children, all selected by their class teachers, will be representing Wessex Primary School on this project.
Over the next eight weeks, Magpies in the Community will be working with these children on topics which include the natural environment, energy, transport, recycling and will encourage the children to find new ways to help the environment and spread the word locally in the community.
Warren Browne, primary stars coach for Magpies in the Community said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our links with RBWM and local schools which will benefit all the children involved.”
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
A list of the events taking place in Maidenhead over the Jubilee weekend can be found here.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.