Magpies in the Community launch sustainability project

A new six-week social action project focused on climate change and sustainability was launched at Wessex Primary School by Magpies in the Community on Wednesday, June 8.

The council’s lead member for climate action and sustainability Donna Stimson and new Climate Partnership executive chairman Barnaby Briggs were present to launch the project.

Eight children, all selected by their class teachers, will be representing Wessex Primary School on this project.

Over the next eight weeks, Magpies in the Community will be working with these children on topics which include the natural environment, energy, transport, recycling and will encourage the children to find new ways to help the environment and spread the word locally in the community.

Warren Browne, primary stars coach for Magpies in the Community said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our links with RBWM and local schools which will benefit all the children involved.”