Public notices: Council to dispose of land in Waltham St. Lawrence

An intention to dispose of land in Waltham St Lawrence and temporary road closures feature in this week’s public notices.

Land disposal

The council has published a notice of intended disposal of open space land in Waltham St Lawrence.

The land off Shurlock Road consists of a playground, nature reserve and a car park and is owned by the Royal Borough. The 12-acre plot of land was purchased by RBWM in 2009 to retain the field as a site of conservation interest.

Since then, Waltham St Lawrence parish council has approached the Royal Borough with ideas to improve the land for public use and conservation.

Now, following a cabinet decision in April, the council is now looking to lease the land for 99 years to Waltham St Lawrence parish council.

By doing this, responsibility for the land will fall with the parish council, thus reducing the costs of maintenance for RBWM. See rbwm.gov.uk for information.

Road closures

A number of road closures across Maidenhead and Bray are planned for the coming weeks.

Firstly, the council intends to close a section of Bray High Street between its junctions with Ferry Road and Old Mill Lane during the day time next week.

Beginning on Monday, the council is set to close the road to install a new stopcock between 9.30am and 3.30pm for three days.

A diversion will be in place via the High Street, Upper Bray Road, Windsor Road, Braywick Road, Stafferton Way, Stafferton Way Link Road, Bray Road and back to the High Street.

In July, the council is planning to close a northbound section of Craufurd Rise for one day.

On Friday, July 1, the road will be closed to northbound traffic between 9am to 3pm from its junction with Marlow Road to its junction with Norfolk Road.

Planning

A major planning application has been submitted to the council for homes at Spencer’s Farm.

For more information, click here.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.