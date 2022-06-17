SITE INDEX

    • Wacky spells cast as poetry workshop arrives at Maidenhead school

    Students at Larchfield Primary School casted their own poetry spells as a Norden Farm workshop pitched up this week.

    Poet Simon Mole uses games to build skills and confidence in youngsters, who are guided through the process of writing their own poems.

    Enchanting young word wizards learned to write ‘heartfelt and hilarious’ poems in a workshop on Tuesday supplied by the Farm Out programme at Norden Farm, which is funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.

    “Simon has done several workshops here at Larchfield,” said teacher Helen Johnson.

    “He is entertaining and inspiring for the children.

    “They thoroughly enjoyed thinking of wacky spells and potions and really helped bring out their creative thinking.”

