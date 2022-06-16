Ockwells Park opens field to horse-riders amid dog-walker concerns

Dog walkers have raised concerns that a new scheme to cater for horse riders in part of Ockwells Park could cause dangerous run-ins between the animals.

There is a trial in place this summer to allow horse riders to use a field north of the Cut in Ockwells.

The council said it would be ‘unfair to disallow one specific group of residents (horse riders) from using the land’.

“Allowing horse riding on the Thriftwood area of Ockwells Park will improve safety for horse riders … by giving them increased opportunity to ride off road,” the borough wrote on its website.

But dog walkers have raised fears that the choice of field is the wrong one.

Jan Smith, who walks her dog in Ockwells, said the field where horses are being permitted is the best place to let dogs exercise off-lead.

She said that dog-walkers prefer the field north of the Cut, which is protected by a fence on one side and the waterway on the other.

Jan said the area south of the Cut – where horses will not be allowed – doesn’t feel safe for letting dogs off the lead because it is next to the busy M4.

“Even dogs with good recall, if they see something or there’s a sudden noise, they’re spooked and they could run out onto the motorway. I just would not risk walking my dogs there,” she said.

Also concerned is Louise Sprackling, who owns Scoobies Doggy Day Care in Maidenhead.

“There isn’t another place in Maidenhead that’s safe enough to let dogs off the lead,” she said.

“Most people’s dogs have never encountered a horse and they wouldn’t know what to do. The majority of people haven’t got their dogs’ recall at 100 per cent,” said Louise.

Karen Meade of Windsor Horse Rangers said: “It’s always good to have more off-road riding – more and more permitted paths such as bridleways are being closed.”

She added that horse riders should slow to a walk – the slowest pace – if they see a dog.

“Most dogs are fine if the horse isn’t going fast,” she said. “If there’s a dog running far away from the owner when it’s recalled, riders can stop the horse and wait for the dog to go back.”

A spokesman for the Borough said: “This is a trial for the summer starting [this] week and no decisions have been made.

“We’ll be monitoring the situation and we’re happy to receive feedback. On-site signage is going up with information and there’s also information available on our website.”

Send feedback via email, referencing the trial in the subject line of the email, to: outdoor.facilities

@rbwm.gov.uk

See more information at www.rbwm.gov.uk/horse-riding-at-thriftwood