'Diseased' Maidenhead Town Hall plants may be removed

Landscaping outside the town hall may need to be replanted after complaints on social media over its condition.

It comes after a lead member confirmed the plants were diseased despite only being planted earlier this year.

The news comes only weeks after similar concerns were raised over grass verges at the nearby York Stream, which had been sprayed with weed killer ahead of changes for a proposed landscaping project being led by the Shanly Group.

Ward councillor Gurch Singh (Lib Dem) has expressed concerns over the appearance of the vegetation in the heart of the town centre.

“I am shocked at the advertisements of images of dead grass verges and now the new diseased planting which have been circulating all over social media,” said Cllr Singh.

“This coupled with the now broken water fountain and ugly semi-permanent Harris fencing used to cover what seems to be an odd place to keep a green plastic electricity substation opposite the town hall – it’s a complete mess and embarrassment.”

“It’s like something you would see on the television programme rogue traders, not a development being undertaken on public land backed by the taxpayer.”

“As a borough that has declared a climate emergency, we should be promoting healthy biodiverse ecological areas wherever possible and driving the agenda full speed to hit our net zero targets.”

On social media, fellow ward councillor and lead member for climate action & sustainability Cllr Donna Stimson said the plants had become diseased.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Works to enhance the soft landscaping around Maidenhead Town Hall were undertaken by Countryside as part of the Watermark development in York Road.

“We have spoken to Countryside about the current poor condition of the box hedging to the front of the town hall and they will be sending a landscaper to investigate and establish the cause.

“They will advise on the most suitable course of action to rectify the issue, which could include replanting in the autumn.

“In the meantime, we may need to remove those plants that have failed.”