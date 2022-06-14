SITE INDEX

    Maidenhead student to drive through 12 countries in a week in aid of children's charity

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A student from Maidenhead is setting off on an intrepid road trip through Europe to raise money for Hope for Children.

    Abi Tinsey along with fellow students at Loughborough University will be taking part in the Loughborough Dash to Dubrovnik 2022.

    Together they will be travelling through 12 countries in seven days in a car that cost about £500, with the final destination being Dubrovnik in Croatia.

    They will be setting off on June 26 and aiming to finish by July 4.

    Each small travelling group is aiming to raise £600 each – and about 50 people from the university are taking the trip.

    “It’s a good cause for a small charity and it’s an experience,” said Abi. “It’s one unique road trip.”

    Hope for Children creates opportunities for overlooked, vulnerable and exploited children living in extreme poverty.

    Abi is still looking for donations or sponsors for the trip, which could be in the form of promotional stickers on the car.

    To donate to the fundraiser, visit tinyurl.com/mxjbxp76

    Those interested in sponsoring the car should email abi.tinsey15@outlook.com

