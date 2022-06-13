Hundreds mark Maidenhead hospice's 15th birthday milestone

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service hosted a big birthday party to celebrate its 15th birthday on Saturday.

CEO and co-founder, Fiona Devine, welcomed nearly 200 friends, supporters and volunteers to the hospice for the party, including mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Christine Bateson.

The event was one of a series of events and activities being held in 2022 to mark the charity’s 15th anniversary.

Since 2007, Alexander Devine has been providing specialist care and support to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Berkshire.

With parking limited at the hospice, guests were invited to park at Grove Business Park and transported to the party in a 1950s vintage bus courtesy of Thames Valley & Great Western Omnibus Trust.

Greeting guests were members of Joker Squad dressed in popular Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, a Death Star gunner and a stormtrooper.

As well as garden games, guests were entertained by the Devine Buskers, a group of volunteers who have raised £27,455 through their performances since its inception.

BBQ food was provided by Innovate, whilst ambassador and managing director of Searcys Paul Jackson ran the bar serving drinks provided by Windsor and Eton Brewery.

Finally, a birthday cake provided by Julie Walsh was cut on the day by Alexander’s younger brother Harry Devine and his cousin Olivia Tonkinson.

Commenting on the event and what it meant to the charity, Fiona Devine said: “Building a children’s hospice service for Berkshire has been an incredible and, at times, challenging journey.

“I know that we would not have achieved so much and be able to support so many local children and their families were it not for the hundreds of people that have supported us along the way.

“As well as celebrating our amazing milestone, our birthday party was also about saying a massive thank you to so many of these people and recognising the enormous contribution they have made.

“We really would not be here today were it not for every single person that has gifted their time to our charity, championed us amongst our community, left us a gift in their Will, fundraised for us or made a donation."