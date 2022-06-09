Pinkneys Green cricket contest raises thousands for hospices

A charity cricket tournament at Pinkneys Green Cricket Club raised more than £2,600 for two hospices last week.

Teams – comprising a total of 150 players – from the New Inn, Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club and Maidenhead Electrical Limited (MEL) battled it out in a round robin competition, raising money for Thames Hospice and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service in the process.

With a change of rules from traditional limited overs cricket – two runs for a wide and each batsman facing six balls – Maidenhead Artisans and MEL set off at 12.30pm, with the former being victorious by a 10-run margin.

New Inn would face MEL shortly afterwards, although it was a disappointing afternoon for the Farm Road pub, which lost by more than 20 runs.

A three-way tie was on the cards as the New Inn faced off against Maidenhead Artisans, although a comfortable win secured the trophy for the golfers.

With a raffle, a silent auction and food available to purchase, more than £2,600 was raised for the two charities.

The tournament has been running for 25 years when the New Inn pub set out to raise money for Pinkneys Green Cricket Club.

Peter Bottomley, committee member for the Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club, said: “It was a fabulous game – there was a bigger turn-out than expected and it just went really successfully.

“We raised more than double what we expected on the day – £2,600 is very generous given the current climate.

“It is a great annual event and is a win-win for the local community, charities and the pub.”