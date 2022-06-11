SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Village hall welcomes Queen lookalike for new balcony opening

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The village of Littlewick Green has had a new balcony installed on its village hall.

    A fundraising effort has been ongoing for a few years to make the renovations to Gilchrist Hall.

    Some of the funding came from Littlewick Green Cricket Club, The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, The National Lottery Community Funding and White Waltham Parish Council.

    The revamp was timely, as 2022 marks the centenary of when Lillian Gilchrist donated the Gilchrist Thomas Village Hall to the village. The aim is to ensure the balcony would still be standing strong after a further 100 years.

    On the final Sunday of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the new balcony was opened by a lookalike of the Queen.

    In a speech, Jim Hadden, chairman of the trustees for the village hall, thanked the community especially those involved with the Ball for the Hall and The Panto, as well as project manager Rodney Hing.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved