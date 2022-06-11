Village hall welcomes Queen lookalike for new balcony opening

The village of Littlewick Green has had a new balcony installed on its village hall.

A fundraising effort has been ongoing for a few years to make the renovations to Gilchrist Hall.

Some of the funding came from Littlewick Green Cricket Club, The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, The National Lottery Community Funding and White Waltham Parish Council.

The revamp was timely, as 2022 marks the centenary of when Lillian Gilchrist donated the Gilchrist Thomas Village Hall to the village. The aim is to ensure the balcony would still be standing strong after a further 100 years.

On the final Sunday of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the new balcony was opened by a lookalike of the Queen.

In a speech, Jim Hadden, chairman of the trustees for the village hall, thanked the community especially those involved with the Ball for the Hall and The Panto, as well as project manager Rodney Hing.