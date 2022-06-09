Maidenhead man celebrated Queen's award with Canadian government

A Maidenhead man has expressed his pride after he celebrated being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours whilst working with the Canadian government.

Dr David Sweeney was awarded a CBE for services to higher education following his work as executive chair of Research England, which overseas functions in relation to university research.

Its aim is to champion the work of higher education providers in the country and ensure they receive Government funding to support their work.

Dr Sweeney, who lives in Gwendale, has worked for Research England for 14 years but has only been executive chair for the last four years.

He told the Advertiser that he received notification of his award whilst overseas in Calgary, Canada, where he was working with the government there.

The honours recognised people for ‘incredible public service’ and contributions to society, with this year’s awards – released on June 1 – coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee milestone.

“I am really pleased; it is a great reflection of the team that I lead – I got the award, but they did the work,” Dr Sweeney said.

“Our universities are very successful in world terms and our job is to tell the Government all the wonderful things that they can do and to challenge universities.

“I am very excited that the work me and my team have done with universities has been recognised.

“It was all the more exciting because I was in Canada when the award was announced doing some work with the Canadian government, and I was celebrating in the consulate general’s office.”

Dr Sweeney is also a long-standing season ticket holder at Maidenhead United FC and has lived in the town for nearly 40 years since 1984.

His other roles have included writing match summaries for a non-league newspaper while he also had a stint as tannoy announcer at York Road.

Also included on the list was Alistair McAuley, from Marlow, who has been recognised with an OBE for services to business, the construction industry and to charity.

Meanwhile, Windsor was represented on the honours list by two people: Keith Williams, the independent chairman for Williams Rail Review, receives a CBE for services to the railway.

The Review was established to look at the structure of the rail industry and the way passenger rail services are delivered.

And Rebecca Mistry received a British Empire Medal for her services to the Windsor Baby Bank charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.