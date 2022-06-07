In pictures: Jubilee celebrations in towns and villages

The towns and villages around Maidenhead sang with music, talking and laugher on all four days of the jubilee.

Kicking off events on Thursday, Bray Parish Council held a family event at Bray Cricket Club with games, a BBQ, face-painting, fancy dress and fun for all the family.

A street party in Burchetts Green raised around £870 for Ukraine. Among the activities were a silent disco, a penalty shoot-out on the green and a treasure hunt, among others.

There was also a children’s Queen portrait competition and royal cake-baking competition with some ‘amazing’ puddings.

Meanwhile, Littlewick Green celebrated with some traditional games including a sack race, egg-and-spoon and tug of war. There was also a rounders tournament and a dog show.

Alongside this, there was a heritage display in the village hall and the new balcony was officially opened by a lookalike of the Queen who pulled up in a Jaguar.

In Fifield, a street party was held outside the Fifield Inn on Sunday, with attendees dressed in 1950's style or as Royals for a best-dressed competition.

On Saturday, The Holyport Community Trust (HCT) hosted a Platinum Party at the village hall in Moneyrow Green.

Gill Hudson of the HCT said: “Everybody was so happy to be together as a village again. It felt like the village is back. The Jubilee is a wonderful way of celebrating that.”

Also on Saturday, a Hedsor Street Field Party with a barbecue, bar and music was held at Hedsor Club and Bar in Bourne End.

The day before there was a picnic on Holyport Green with Ollie Henry performing on stage. Around 2,000 people showed up.

Finally, Cookham High Street was closed to traffic for a street party that also saw about 2,000 people.

The street enjoyed singing from Cookham Kids, fancy-dress and cake competitions with celebrity judge Ross Kemp and new mayor Councillor Christine Bateson.

They finished the day with a sing-along of classics such as Sweet Caroline, Delilah and God Save the Queen among others.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May popped down to Cookham’s street party, as well as those of Littlewick Green and Sonning.