Maidenhead pub hosts Platinum Jubilee music concert

Buskers were given a chance to show off their musical talents as a Maidenhead pub hosted a Platinum Jubilee music concert on Saturday.

Off The Tap, in High Street, welcomed musicians for the festival on the third day of the long bank holiday weekend.

Acts from the Maidenhead area took to the stage to play acoustic hits for festival-goers in the sunshine, while magician Patrick Ashe wowed crowds with tricks.

The event formed part of the town’s jubilee celebrations and gave artists an opportunity to play their music to an audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Deane Music (@taradeanemusic)

Live footage from the national jubilee celebrations were broadcast on screens, with the musical line-up including Maidenhead singer songwriter Tara Deane, who helped organise the event.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along to support my event at Off The Tap,” Tara wrote on Instagram following the festival. “It was great to see so many people supporting their local music scene.

“All of the performers were incredible, thank you all so much for performing and making the day so special.

“A massive thank you to Off The Tap and the amazing staff for being so wonderful.”

Flick through our gallery above to see pictures from the day.

You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.