Norden Farm holds Platinum Jubilee extravaganza in Maidenhead

An arts centre in Maidenhead marked the Platinum Jubilee by holding an outdoor extravaganza complete with drumming and a live ceilidh band on Saturday.

The Altwood Road venue hosted its Lovely Jub(i)lee: Come Together celebration with music, dancing and market stalls, supported by Arts Council England and the Berkshire Community Foundation.

Berkshire based drumming team the Dhol Collective brought some Panjabi heritage to Maidenhead with 20 drummers opening the event with a fusion of folk rhythms and modern music.

The Ceilidh Liberation Front, based in London, then led an outdoor ceilidh; a traditional Irish and Scottish dance; with an energetic regime of folk dancing.

There were also free kite making workshops for youngsters, while market stalls sold goods from local artisanal producers.

In the run up to the day, Norden Farm worked with community arts charity Same Sky and artist Aysha Khan to create festival flags which decorated the site on Saturday.

The flags are a celebration of the participants' identities, reflecting their stories and what matters to them most.

Other Jubilee celebrations at Norden Farm included a screening of Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts, a unique feature documentary about the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the arts centre is also displaying a collaborative portrait of Her Majesty, created by The Whitecroft Studio; a group of artists who first created the portrait in 2012 to celebrate the Queen's then Diamond Jubilee.

Flick through our gallery above to see pictures from the day. You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.