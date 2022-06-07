SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Maidenhead Platinum Jubilee street parties

    Flick through our gallery below to see our photographer's snaps from Maidenhead's various street parties during the bank holiday weekend. Photos: Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford

    Maidenhead was in the jubilee spirit last week as thousands took to the streets to celebrate the Queen's platinum milestone.

    Street parties and a family fun day in Oaken Grove Park took place across the four-day bank holiday weekend as neighbours marked Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

    Roads were taken over by tables, barbecues, line dancing and champagne as Maidonians - and four-legged friends - made the most of the occasion and the kind weather to party with friends.

    Areas including All Saints Avenue, Birdwood Road, Courthouse Road, Woodcote, Allenby Road, Powney Road, Edith Road and Rutland Road played host to street celebrations in Maidenhead.

    Our photographers and reporters were out roaming the streets capturing the atmosphere as residents old and young toasted to Her Majesty.

    The events were made possible by residents who applied to the council for road closures and invited neighbours to bring picnic goods, along with Union Jacks and patriotic clothing.

    David Osborne, who lives in All Saints Avenue, said: “Whether you’re a royalist or not, it’s just a reason for everyone to get together, have a good time and get to know your neighbours; for me that’s the main thing.”

    You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved