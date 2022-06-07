In pictures: Maidenhead Platinum Jubilee street parties

Maidenhead was in the jubilee spirit last week as thousands took to the streets to celebrate the Queen's platinum milestone.

Street parties and a family fun day in Oaken Grove Park took place across the four-day bank holiday weekend as neighbours marked Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

Roads were taken over by tables, barbecues, line dancing and champagne as Maidonians - and four-legged friends - made the most of the occasion and the kind weather to party with friends.

Areas including All Saints Avenue, Birdwood Road, Courthouse Road, Woodcote, Allenby Road, Powney Road, Edith Road and Rutland Road played host to street celebrations in Maidenhead.

Our photographers and reporters were out roaming the streets capturing the atmosphere as residents old and young toasted to Her Majesty.

The events were made possible by residents who applied to the council for road closures and invited neighbours to bring picnic goods, along with Union Jacks and patriotic clothing.

David Osborne, who lives in All Saints Avenue, said: “Whether you’re a royalist or not, it’s just a reason for everyone to get together, have a good time and get to know your neighbours; for me that’s the main thing.”

You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.