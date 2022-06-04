Looking back at Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee street parties and celebrations

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend will see dozens of street parties in the Royal Borough as people join their neighbours to crack out the bunting and raise a glass of bubbly.

This is the fourth jubilee celebration for our longest-reigning monarch, following the Silver Jubilee in 1977, the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Here, we look at back at how the Golden Jubilee was celebrated in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. You can view our look back at the Silver Jubilee here.

