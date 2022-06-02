Public notices: 91 flats planned for Maidenhead

In the public notices this week, there is a plan for 91 flats in a business park in Maidenhead, plus four family homes in Cookham.

Planning

An application has been put in to build 91 flats in Vanwall Road, Maidenhead.

The applicant wants to demolish the existing building, Mattel House, in the Vanwall Business Park, a large office park with a variety of different two to four-storey buildings.

The site currently comprises a large two-storey, vacant office building.

The proposed development comprises of two residential blocks, divided into four cores with a mix of one-to-three-

bedroom homes, including affordable housing.

The scheme ranges from four to five storeys high with setback top floors.

All flats will have private amenity space, ranging from private terraces, balconies, inset balconies and roof terraces. There will also be a parking space for every flat, 91 car parking spaces in all.

The scheme proposes to ‘enhance the quality of the street [and] improve the public realm ... introducing soft green landscaping and higher quality buildings ... reinforcing a more residential character’.

To view all plans and documents, enter reference 22/01391/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, in Cookham, an outline application has been put in for a four three-bedroom houses in Station Hill.

These will have a combined size similar to the neighbouring Elizabeth House/Old Police House and have a similar character.

The applicant’s representatives, Alex D Architects, said the homes will be ‘high-quality, family sized, residential dwellings’.

To view the plans, enter 22/01156/OUT into the borough’s planning portal.

To see all this week's public notices, including a number of road closures, click here.