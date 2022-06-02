Cox Green support group holds Platinum Jubilee party

There were smiles all round as a Cox Green group which supports people who are elderly, infirm or suffering from bereavement held a Platinum Jubilee party this week.

The Cox Green Luncheon Club meets weekly at Cox Green Community Centre, in Highfield Lane, having been set up back in 1986.

The club provides lunches to support its members through tough times and enable them to interact with and confide in others.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s 70 years on the throne was marked by the group who donned Union Jack bunting and balloons to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

After enjoying lunch, members listened to live music entertainment followed by tea and cakes.

The event was part-funded by a donation from the Maidenhead Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal, a charity initiative which aims to raise cash for good causes in the area.