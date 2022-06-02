In pictures: Schools celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Schools celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee ahead of the weekend this week. Here is what some of them got up to.

BRAYWOOD CE FIRST SCHOOL: On Wednesday, May 25 from noon, pupils held a celebratory lunch with tables decorated with red, white and blue table cloths.

Children dressed in red, white and blue. They took part in dancing and sang the national anthem.

BURCHETTS GREEN INFANT SCHOOL: On Friday morning, the children arrived at school dressed in red, white and blue.

“They looked great in their Union flag dresses, red trousers and various T- shirts,” said headteacher Rob Harris.

During the morning, the children took part in various jubilee themed activities, including making crowns and flags.

At lunchtime, the children and adults all gathered together for a ‘street’ party on the playground.

They ate their party food and finished off with traditional Victoria sponge. Then they enjoyed some dancing in the sun on the playground and played other party games.

HOLY TRINITY PRIMARY SCHOOL: The children from Cookham celebrated the end of their arts and cultures week on Friday with a huge Jubilee Extravaganza.

Each year group had spent the week studying events and facts about a certain decade from the Queen’s reign which culminated in outdoor performances of poetry and dance to iconic British music.

The day concluded with an extraordinary red, white and blue Jubilee Colour Run.

HIGHFIELD PREPARATORY SCHOOL: The prep school for girls held a Jubilee lunch from 12pm to 1.30pm on Friday in Tovey Hall.

Staff and students ate a sumptuous Jubilee lunch to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee on May 27.

Playing in the background was the original Queen’s coronation, along with other royal-inspired music.

Once the children had eaten, parents were invited to a Jubilee Fair where staff and students enjoyed many games and Jubilee festivities including ‘name the royal bear’, ‘guess the sweets in the jar’, Jubilee crafts, cake decorating, bouncing on the bouncy castle, pictures with the queen and eating plenty of ice cream.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The whole school took part in a jubilee street party at 1.30pm, all wearing red, white and blue, on tables shaped in a big 70 to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Children made a flag each expressing their hopes and dreams for the next 70 years, and the school had a ‘River of Hope’ Flag parade.

They all stood singing the National Anthem with the school choir, followed by each class sharing their learning about the decade they studied on the Queen’s reign. Then children enjoyed their party food, singing and dancing with music in the background.

WESSEX PRIMARY SCHOOL: There was a jubilee picnic for pupils and their families on Friday afternoon from noon to 2pm.

Pupils wore red white and blue amid the bunting and sold cakes fit for Her Majesty.

