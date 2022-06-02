Royal Borough celebrations set to begin for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Royal Borough will turn red, white and blue this weekend as the Queen marks an unprecedented 70 years on the throne.

Events are planned across Maidenhead and surrounding villages during the four-day bank holiday to celebrate Her Majesty’s seven decades of service.

Meanwhile, the world's eyes are set to be on Windsor as the town gets in the jubilee spirit, with a plethora of events scheduled over the long weekend.

The borough will host an array of street parties, live music performances and plenty of Union Jack flags will be flying to drum up a jubilee atmosphere.

“Everyone is really getting into the swing of things,” said Robyn Bunyan, Maidenhead town manager.

“This weekend is going to be a real celebration. There is so much happening. Wherever you are there will be something to enjoy.

“We are in the Queen’s jubilee year and we are the Royal Borough – we want to make sure all our residents are catered for and Maidenhead is going to be fantastic.

“We do not have the backdrop of a castle but we have incredible musicians and the markets on the weekend as well, so you can really enjoy the jubilee.”

Meanwhile, residents have been busy prepping for the weekend’s festivities as a range of street parties are planned across the borough.

Pippa Stock, of Allenby Road, Maidenhead, has been working with her family to host up to 80 neighbours on Sunday for a street celebration.

She said she has enjoyed preparing for the momentous occasion, adding she was looking forward to interacting with people again after a tough few years.

“Hopefully it will be brilliant. We have had a WhatsApp group for Allenby Road since lockdown and it will be great just to finally see some people and put some faces to names,” Pippa, pictured with her family below, said.

“Last time, with VE Day, we were all in our front gardens and did not really mix much, so to be able to sit down and have a slice of Victoria sponge and a cup of tea will be lovely,” said Pippa.

Street parties are set to bring with them a series of road closures across both Maidenhead and in Windsor.

An organising committee for the various Platinum Jubilee celebrations has been formed in Windsor as thousands are expected to descend on the town.

Town manager Paul Roach said last week that 10,000 people are likely to be at a Party in the Park on Saturday and a Big Lunch event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the festivities will kick off today (Thursday) with an ox roast at Bachelors Acre in the town centre from noon-6pm.

At 9.30pm, a jubilee beacon will be lit at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk, followed by a fireworks display, with pyrotechnics appearing above Windsor Castle.

Lisa Hunter, who is involved with the organising committee, said: “Organisation has gone really well. Everything is coming together so we’re now keeping our fingers crossed about the British weather.

“It has been exciting meeting new people and learning new things but above all it is just a massive honour.

“It is something that is never going to happen again in our lifetimes and to be involved in the organising of that has been an absolute joy.”