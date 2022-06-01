Maidenhead Stroke Club enjoy Jubilee celebrations at the Ivy

Maidenhead & District Stroke Club joined together in Jubilee celebrations on Friday for an afternoon tea and traditional songs.

Now in its 32nd year, the club’s 50 members came to the Ivy Leaf Club with families and carers.

They had a visit from the former Royal Borough Mayor, Cllr John Story and enjoyed songs from local singer Matt Bond and a street-party style lunch. Members also made jubilee table decorations.

“We’re trying to do more events to make up for not having anything for a couple of years,” said chairman Neil Symons. “Our members are loving doing more activity-based stuff.

“A lot of our members live on their own and this might be their only celebration of the jubilee.”

The club was the first of its kind to reopen when restrictions eased. It is the largest of the 200 stroke clubs in the country and held is up as the ‘the standard’ other clubs should work towards, said Neil.

The club is always interested in welcoming new members who have survived a stroke. It meets fortnightly on a Friday morning.

Get in contact by emailing MaidenheadStrokeClub@gmail.com or leave a message 078721 44350.